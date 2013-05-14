Graffen Now Offers Dragon Software Product

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Dragon Software is one of the newest technologies that are now currently being offered by Graffen. The speech recognition software makes it much easier for anyone who uses computers all day long to be more efficient. Dragon Software types whatever is spoken, giving users the ability to create documents, emails, proposals, and even open applications and files. No longer does the operator have to control the mouse by hand as he or she quickly types out every thought. This new technology gives users the ability to be productive and finish their work in a more efficient manner.



As a certified partner of Dragon Software, Graffen will be able to help anyone with the speech software so that it can be fully optimized to every feature possible. The print management company of King of Prussia offers more than copiers and IT consulting—they have the ability to cut production time in half and deliver 99% accuracy.



This technology can be used for a variety of industries such as healthcare, legal, insurance, and assistant positions. For example, those who work in healthcare know that manual transcripts of patient information take a long time to enter, resulting in costing the organization both time and money. With the Dragon Software it will increase efficiency and customer care. For legal and insurance businesses, it won’t disrupt any existing systems that are in place, and with claims and cases being written up all day long, this is a great software program that will improve accuracy and efficiency in the workplace. So, for businesses that need to comprise documentation and files, the Dragon Speech Recognition Software will not disappoint.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



