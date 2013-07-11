Graffen Now Works with the Healthcare Industry for Doc Management

Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- As one of the most well-known IT consulting companies in Philadelphia, Graffen is proud to now be offering those in the healthcare industry a document management system. Having an office that is compliant with a document management system can help the healthcare industry run efficiently, especially when it comes to HIPPA support. One can be sure that they are compliant with all the regulations that will secure and protect a patient’s information.



For nearly 50 years, Graffen has been supplying businesses with integrative technology solutions in both the legal and healthcare industry. They have experience with medical practices, hospitals, and other outpatient facilities of all sizes. Graffen is known to reduce an organization’s expenses and improve efficiency through electronic forms and document management. No longer do medical offices have to store massive filing cabinets full of all their patients’ information and sift through them when needed. The workflow will also be enhanced dramatically by eliminating storage and manual processes.



The document management system has been made to streamline the work efforts and keep all data secure. Through various organization experiences, Graffen is proud to offer these services for situations like computer support, voice recognition software, and other transcript tactics. The medical office, hospital, or specialist will have appointed team members to help them with every situation that may arise. From hardware specialists to consultants, the Graffen team makes sure someone is available that the office can depend on. They not only offer document management support for the medical industry, but also legal firms and other organizations looking for print management and copier leasing in Philadelphia. For more information on ways to reduce a company’s expenses, increase efficiency and workflow productivity; contact Graffen Integrated Business Solutions today.



About Graffen

For the past five decades, Graffen has been providing integrated business solutions to customers all over the tri-state area. With dedicated customer support systems, Graffen seeks to provide support and solutions that businesses will come to them for years after their initial needs have been met. To view a list of their services available, please visit their website for more information.



To learn more visit http://www.graffen.com