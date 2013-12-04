Graham Ballachey & Sebastian Abboud Look to Raise $8,000 CAD via Indiegogo for "YOUkuleles - Personalized Ukuleles"

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The ukulele is one of the most fun, versatile and easy to learn instruments out there. With over half a million ukuleles sold in the US alone each year, its popularity is soaring. The soprano ukulele, the most common type, is nice and small, great for kids, and most importantly, it sounds beautiful.



Graham Ballachey & Sebastian Abboud explored a ton of different ways that can help people affordably customize their YOUkulele. Ultimately, they’ve settled on high quality digital vinyl. Think of it as one big, perfectly cut and professionally installed sticker. This will allow users to completely personalize images and text on the front of the main body of a good quality ukulele.



They’ve sourced the ukuleles, lined up a printer/installer, ordered, printed and mounted samples, & calculated shipping costs. Their biggest concerns were keeping the costs as low as possible for the consumer, while making sure they’re producing a great product.



This campaign will only receive funds if at least $8,000 CAD is raised by its deadline. Funding duration: November 20, 2013 - January 04, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1c829fO