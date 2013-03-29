Graham Turner's Music Aviary Writing Team to Release New Track, a Million Ways to Smile

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- London based songwriting team, The Music Aviary was formed by entrepreneurial songwriter Graham Turner after several trips to Nashville and LA rewarded him with the opportunity to write a series of songs for promotional video syncs with Best Selling Authors Jenifer Loren and Sarah J Pepper for their respective teen romance series’. So opening up an immediate worldwide audience to his music, with the books being sold to the US, Canada and across Europe.



Graham Spotted the opportunity to combine the book coverage by approaching Indie Artists with similar fan bases , to release the music in their own catalogues as well as pulling together some of the most talented unsigned writers and Musicians on the London Music Scene to collaborate and form a collective force to enable them to pitch for projects but also to be able to respond to assignments quickly.



With 4 producers on board , including the renowned Jon Dixon (“ In another life”), and Barry Grint (“Alchemy”) , as well as a writing team that regularly includes the likes of Steve Barnard ( Robbie Williams, The Alarm, Joe Strummer) , as well as collaborations with hit writer Lorna Flowers , Emmy winner Susan Edwards and VH1 American Songwriter of the year winner Debbie Pascarella, to name but a few, the team has, in the last year alone, been offered over 20 Single Song contracts, and a similar number of holds and forwards to Major Artists and hit TV series in LA and Nashville including , but not limited to, American Idol, The Band Perry and Charlie Sheen’s Anger Management, gaining some big hitting testimonials from Grammy and Emmy award winners and A&R scouts along the way.



“A MILLION WAYS TO SMILE”, written by Graham and Steve, was inspired by the recent Lance Armstrong confession with Opra and is an Anthemic Brit rock pop song that has Modern, but “tongue in cheek” lyrics and Kasabian style hooks, combined with some retro influences in the vain of The Beatles and ELO.



UK voice finalist John James Newman has added that extra bit of Brit grit to make this a hit in the making.



For details, testimonials or more information on the team , please visit: www.themusicaviary.com



