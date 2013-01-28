Graig Presti, CEO of LocalSearchForDentists.com, Launches Reputation Management Program for Dentists

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- LocalSearchforDentists.com, a company founded by Graig Presti to help local dentists gain online dominance in their local market, recently launched a new reputation management program to help dentists protect their practice from negative reviews that can be destructive for their business. As third party review sites become more visible on the Internet, more and more dentists are finding that even one negative review can have detrimental effect on the success of their practice. Graig Presti and LocalSearchForDentists.com are helping dentists combat destructive reviews with their newly developed reputation management program.



Using a combination of Google reviews, press releases and video testimonials, Graig Presti and his team at LocalSearchForDentists.com help dentists leverage the authentic, outstanding reviews that patients are happy to leave about their experience with local dentists and their practices. The program helps positive reviews become more visible when searching online for the dentist or practice name.



“In our experience working with hundreds of local dentist, we noticed that unhappy patients or employees were much more likely to leave reviews than patients who were actually overly satisfied with their service,” said Graig Presti. “Bad reviews happen to good dentists all the time, and if those reviews are all that can be seen online then they can be extremely damaging to any practice.”



Presti’s reputation management program is both proactive and reactive, meaning it is effective for dentists who have already experienced negative reviews and also for those who have yet to receive them. Unlike other review programs, LocalSearchForDentists.com only uses real reviews from real patient to gain the best results for increased credibility.



The traditional services offered by LocalSearchForDentists.com that increases online visibility combined with their reputation management services create a solution for improved credibility and online marketing that is unmatched by competitors. Reviews of LocalSearchForDentist.com by professionals across the world have been outstanding.



“Before working with Graig Presti and his team, we had zero internet presence with poor and inconsistent rankings on Google,” said Richard B. Dunn, DDS. “After a few short weeks with this program, we now experience consistent rankings in the #1 or #2 positions for multiple keyword terms for our area.”



Presti is a leading expert in the Internet marketing industry and frequently speaks at dental conferences to share his marketing expertise. He developed his comprehensive online strategy for dentists after completing his MBA and studying other Internet marketing experts.



For more information about Graig Presti’s reputation management program, or to read more LocalSearchForDentists.com reviews , please visit http://www.LocalSearchForDentists.com



