Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The grain analysis is a method of analyzing the sample of the grains for testing the physical characteristic such as size and weight, presence of pesticide residue, and mycotoxin contamination in the grain. This analysis is mainly done to analyze the duration of storage, quality of the grain, and distribution of grains. This technology finds application across a commodity-based market that helps to fix the minimum supporting prices for sales and purchases of the grain by the food industry.



Increasing globalization in grain trade and growing initiatives by farmer and government for improving the quality of grains is primarily fueling the market growth of grain analysis. Also, growing awareness regarding the food grain analysis and rising production of grains around the globe is again propelling the market growth of grain analysis. Moreover, the growing focus of major players to launch to novel and advanced technology in grain analysis is further projected to propel the market growth of grain analysis over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc., announced the introduction of its AuroFlow™ AQ Afla strip test, which helps lab professionals, technicians and farmers quickly and accurately conduct first-round screening for toxic compounds in corn. The strip test, used with PerkinElmer's QuickSTAR™ Horizon stripe reader, provides results for mycotoxins, such as aflatoxins like B1 B2, G1, and G2, at detection levels of 2 to 300 parts per billion, within six minutes.



From the geographical perspective, Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period due to rising production of rice in the region. According to the World Economic Forum China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam – the region is home to 334 million people. Nearly 60 million of them are involved in rice production, growing collectively over 44% of the world's rice. Therefore, the rising production of rice in the region is a major factor propelling the market growth of grain analysis



On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of grain analysis among farmers and improper rules and regulations across underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the market growth of grain analysis.



- In March 2018, Grain Systems, Inc. is has introduced first-of-its-kind technology to help prevent the accidental mixing of different types of grain and oilseeds which can result in costly operational, logistical and product quality issues.



- In January 2019, GSI has launched GrainViz system that creates a three-dimensional map of the grain moisture. The technology is similar to an MRI or CT scan as GrainViz provides moisture content of the entire grain mass which can be monitored and measured down to the individual bushel.



Geographically, this report split into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Grain Analysis for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), including

-- China

-- Japan

-- South Korea

-- Taiwan

-- India

-- Southeast Asia

-- Australia



Grain Analysis market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Grain Analysis sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

-- SGS SA

-- Bureau Veritas SA

-- Eurofins Scientific

-- Intertek Group PLC

-- TüV SüD

-- TüV Nord Group

-- ALS Limited

-- Neogen Corporation

-- Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

-- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

-- Shimadzu Corporation

-- Waters Corporation

-- AB Sciex



On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

-- Cereals

-- Oilseeds

-- Pulses



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of Grain Analysis for each application, including

-- Food

-- Feed



