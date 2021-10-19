Grain Silos and Storage System Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis and Forecasts by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- The global grain silos & storage system market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.



Download PDF Brochure



By silo type, grain bins are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the grain silos and storage system market during the forecast period



The grain bins are constructed as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers that have a larger diameter than silos, which are offered in various heights. These type of grain bins are generally used for the storage of dry corn and soybeans, which meet the domestic or export demands for the use of feed, food, and fuel. They are also used for the storage of free-flowing grains or other non-corrosive granular materials up to 52 lb/ft3 (833 kg/m3). Grain bins have a storage capacity that ranges between 1,000 and over a million bushels of grains per structure. They are developed for aerating grains at cooler temperatures for safer and longer period of storage.



By commodity type, maize segment is projected to dominate the market.



Maize is an important crop in various developed and developing countries. It is used as livestock feed and processed into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol. The major feed grains consumed in the US are corn, sorghum, barley, and oats. According to the USDA, in the US, corn is a major feed grain, accounting for more than 95% of the total feed grain production and use. It is used as a key energy ingredient in the livestock feed.



North America to be the largest market for grain silos and storage system during the forecast period.



The on- and off-farm grain storage capacity has reached nearly 20% in the last few years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, with some of the major gains of more than 30% in North and South Dakota in North America, as farmers had switched to corn, which yields nearly twice as many bushels per acre than the area's traditional wheat crop. Thus, firms, such as CTB, which is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), are developing advanced metal grain storage silos that are used across North America.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region's increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.



Make an Inquiry



Some of the major players operating in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHAL (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441