Gram Luv Announces Service to Get More Followers on Instagram

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- A new service from the Gram Luv website offers a means of purchasing followers to get more followers on Instagram accounts. Instagram is one of the hottest social media sites on the web and is growing on a daily basis. Gram Luv provides online businesses a means of growing their following on Instagram to generate more awareness.



Instagram is a social media photo site where anyone with an account can post photos which can be seen by anyone who follows their account. Instagram allows online businesses to create a following for those who are more likely to purchase the goods and services that these businesses offer. However, studies have shown that people are more likely to follow a social media account if there are already people who are following. By purchasing followers, Gram Luv lets online businesses jump start their Instagram accounts with Instagram followers and makes it more likely others will follow, building up their social media following.



Gram Luv provides fast, professional results in placing the Instagram followers for the accounts of online businesses. Plus, they provide a three month replacement guarantee for all the packages they offer. With over 1,000 customers around the world, Gram Luv strives to provide excellent customer service and quick turnaround of their product. With four different sets of packages ranging from “Popular” to “Viral”, Gram Luv charges a set price to provide a set number of Instagram followers. The followers are delivered in 1 to 7 days depending on the package selected.



For more information about Gram Luv and how to get more followers on Instagram, please visit GramLuv.com



Seamus Smith

Gram Luv

support@gramluv.com

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

http://www.gramluv.com