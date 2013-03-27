Gram Luv Unveils New Service to Get More Followers on Instagram

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Gram Luv recently launched their new site at GramLuv.com. The website offers service packages for people and businesses alike who want to know how to get more followers on Instagram . Gram Luv's aim is to help users of the popular social network gain traction and visibility online. The company currently offers four different service packages listed as follows:



- Popular (2,000 followers 5 days or less)

- Famous (5,000 followers 6 days or less)

- Celebrity (10,000 followers 7 days or less)

- Viral (20,000 followers 10 days or less)



Each package allows users to get more followers on Instagram safely and effectively. The company realizes that Instagram is an excellent tool for exposure and online interaction. Many of today's online businesses, marketers, celebrities, online personalities, and even avid social networkers are looking for a simple engagement solution like Instagram. However, getting started with a new social network can be a time intensive task spent largely on finding and attracting new followers. With Gram Luv services, Instagram users can immediately jump start their accounts without wasting too much time or exerting unnecessary effort. The company believes their services will help interested individuals and businesses leverage Instagram's potential at an affordable or cost effective price.



Gram Luv further believes that Instagram will continue to grow tremendously in light of its mobile capability and ease of use in the celebrity community. For example, prior to Instagram social network users had to wait to get to their nearest computer device, then download photos, and share them on their networks. Today, sharing news updates through mobile devices and photo content on Instagram is instantaneous. This means no more waiting online to see last night's event photos. Now users are able to stay engaged and connected with one another while on the go. Gram Luv is fully aware of Instagram's potential and endeavors to play a supportive role in the Instagram community for many years to come. For more information about Gram Luv and their Instagram services, just go to their website.



Seamus Smith

Gram Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@gramluv.com

http://www.gramluv.com/