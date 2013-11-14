Grammy Award-Winning Musician & Humanitarian Miri Ben-Ari & the Gedenk Movement

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Gedenk, the not for profit organization formed by Grammy award-winning musician and humanitarian Miri Ben-Ari, has teamed up with Scholastic Art & Writing Awards to create the Gedenk Award for Tolerance. Miri Ben-Ari for the first time talks about how music helped her break her silence by sharing her personal story with the Huffington Post here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/miri-benari/music-and-the-third-metric_b_4173197.html



Five winners will be selected to receive a medal along with a cash award of $1,000 for their writing or their original work of art. The goal is to encourage young people to use creative outlets, such as music, poetry (literature) and other forms of art for self-expression while considering their own role in creating a more tolerant world. Students are asked to create written pieces or original works of art that reflect upon the lessons learned from the Holocaust and other genocides, and attempt to raise awareness of the importance of increasing tolerance to safeguard a peaceful society.



According to Miri Ben-Ari, the Grammy Award-Winning violinist and producer, currently the CEO of Gedenk, "We are pleased to collaborate with Scholastic Art & Writing Awards on this campaign. It’s not easy to encourage young people to learn about atrocities such as the Holocaust, but this unique and creative approach has engaged them to embrace tolerance."



Coinciding with the Scholastic Awards campaign, Gedenk is celebrating the launch of their newly designed website, GedenkMovement.org . The site is a hub of information and a nexus for young people to explore the themes of Gedenk’s mission of tolerance. The site will feature forums, blogs, video content, and interactive dialogue that encourage visitors to become a supportive community and share how they have fought back against intolerance. Gedenk is a word that means, “remember” in Yiddish. In that spirit, site visitors can contribute to the virtual memorial by adding a name and message in honor of anyone who endured a form of genocide.



Gedenk is a movement that was established in 2006 to promote awareness about how ignorance, bigotry and hatred have and can ultimately result in genocide, even in a civilized society. The Jewish Holocaust began with commonplace acts – simple acts of intolerance, prejudice, and bigotry between neighbors, such as those that many of us are used to seeing and ignoring every day. Gedenk strives to empower young people, giving them the tools to stand up for themselves, their peers and their community against intolerance of all kinds.



The Scholastic Arts & Awards campaign is open to any public, private, parochial or home-school student in grades 7 – 12 in the U.S., Canada. Students in an American school abroad may also participate in the Awards. Submissions are now being accepted and the deadline within 2014 varies slightly by region. Scholastic has supported and encouraged the creativity of teens for 90 years, and collectively with Gedenk they will award and recognize the exceptional vision and impact of the youth of today.



Gedenk is excited to team up with Scholastic after similar partnerships have successfully helped carry Gedenk’s mission on a global level. In 2011 Gedenk partnered with MTV/Viacom and Public Interest, to launch three public service announcement campaigns “The Holocaust happened to people like us” which received extensive coverage from the major networks.



About Miri Ben-Ari

A Grammy Award-Winning violinist/producer, originally from Israel, has helped sell millions of records by collaborating with other Grammy award-winning artists such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Wyclef Jean, Alicia Keys, Wynton Marsalis, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Donna Summer, Janet Jackson and Armin Van Buuren. Her album "The Hip Hop Violinist"/ Universal Records features many of these collaborations. Ben-Ari has been the face of many promotional campaigns, including; Reebok's “I Am What I Am” global print and TV advertisements, Vodafone, Pepsi , Coca-Cola and now Harman Kardon (products include headphones and home theatre systems). Miri Ben-Ari is the founder and chairman of “Gedenk”and a “Goodwill Ambassador of Music” at the United Nations. Her yet to be titled forthcoming album will be released in 2014. For more information about Miri Ben-Ari visit: http://www.miribenari.com



For more information on Gedenk or how students can submit their work for the Gedenk Tolerance Award visit: Gedenkmovement.org



Media Contact Info

Jane Oster

press@gedenkmovement.org

Phone: 9174008228

21 Astor Place

New York, NY 10003