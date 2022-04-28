Grammy Award Winning Producer Joins Living Strong Radio for 50th Episode Celebration

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- Keith Pelzer has not only won Grammys, but is also a multi-nominated, multi-platinum selling songwriter/producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. He has produced hits such as Jill Scott's "He Loves Me", "It's Love" & "Cross My Mind," Will Smith's "La Fiesta," Floetry's first single, "Floetic, " Musiq Soulchild's "143, and Darius Rucker's "My World," just to name a few. He is one of six producers that got their professional start at "A Touch of Jazz" with DJ Jazzy Jeff.



Keith started his music songwriting and production career in the basement of his childhood home in Philadelphia. He chose to work and save money to build a small studio. Being a church musician and preacher's kid perfectly prepared him for studio work. At the start of the pandemic Keith began a Facebook live and YouTube channel called "The Konvos" which started with him demonstrating how he makes "Siphoned Coffee" (a unique chemistry style method of brewing) which led to Keith creating entertaining and educational material from technology to testimony. Keith is a content creator in the digital eCamm Community and has gained the reputation as the Sneak A Preach Guy, & the Pastor of Southern Baptist Church of Philadelphia PA.



Log into my conversation with the thought partner behind our radical shift, innovative changes, and traction for growth. We will share strategies, mindset, and technical tips to continuing to innovate in a season of change. We are not looking to bounce back to anything. Our bounce is forward with a momentum of an up and down climb with risks and learned lessons at each twist and turn. But we are not turning back. Join us on 4/28 @5pm EST for a lot of laughs and practical tips for your Flip!



Join Dr. Veirdre Jackon on the Living Strong: Flip Side of Adversity Radio Show on Voice America. They will share strategies, mindset, and technical tips for innovation in a season of change. They are preparing to bounce forward with the understanding that there will be ups and downs with risks and learned lessons at each twist and turn.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/137091/50th-episode-celebration



Listen live on March 24th at 2 pm PDT | 5 pm EDT or Listen on Demand:



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity .



About Dr. Veirdre Jackson

Dr. Veirdre Jackson is a woman pursuing her purpose and passion, to share her belief that she has survived her pain to be love and light for others on their journey to walk out their promise and live abundantly. As an author, speaker, veteran educator, trauma trainer, business consultant, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, she has connected with thousands of men and women from around the country, cultivated leaders, forged community-based initiatives, built ministry teams, and implemented relationship-based programs that deeply impact communities, organizations, and individuals from the inside out. Her gift for turning complex concepts into practical approaches for healing shows up in her first book, 16 Principles for Abundant Living, which is a foundational guide for women's empowerment. In her book and video series, Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God, women, and men tackle breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep individuals in hiding places.



About VoiceAmerica

