Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 13, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 13, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)



Investors who purchased shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 13, 2020. NASDAQ: LOPE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)common shares between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020, the Defendants inflated Grand Canyon's financial results by using GCU as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, that the Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors describing GCU as a "non-profit" and "independent" institution and misstating Grand Canyon's role as a third-party provider of education services, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Grand Canyon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.