Grand Central Terminal Is a “Hot Spot” of Paranormal Activity

“Grand Central Terminal has been visited by countless millions since its official opening back in 1913. In fact, before it evolved into it's present state, what stood on this location was the “Grand Central Depot” which opened way back in 1871,” says Dr. Stew as he rattled off some obscure historic facts of of this terminal. “So you could say a whole lot of travelers have passed through this location for almost a century and half and that can add up to a quite a few spirits still roaming this iconic landmark.”



As the Ghost Doctors lead brave adventurers on authentic ghost hunts through a myriad of hallways, platforms and obscure rooms in their search of ghostly phenomena, their participants are schooled in the fundamentals of paranormal investigations. From the proper use of a variety of electronic equipment, to relying on their own senses to identify the unusual and obscure.



On a recent investigation of an area known as Vanderbilt Hall the Ghost Doctors uncovered some strange activity. Back in the day, Vanderbilt Hall was the main waiting area for this terminal. It was an extremely luxurious place with lounges for both men and women. Above the hall initially existed a ballroom and then later morphed to become CBS studios where famed reporter Edward. R. Murrow would broadcast and be remembered for, “Good Night and Good Luck.”



“Recently we led some ghost hunting groups through this hall and some weird happenings occurred. On one such occasion brand new batteries were completely drained from a participants camera for no apparent reason. This is a classic occurrence when some paranormal activity is encountered,” says Dr. Stew. “At the same time we also registered EMF readings in the same area where this incident occurred.”



Due to this recent activity in the Vanderbilt Hall the Ghost Doctors will revisit this area with their next group of amateur ghost hunters and see what turns up. “That what's great about investigating this unique terminal, paranormal activity can occur anywhere and that's why it's called ghost hunting,” says Dr. Pete.



