Grand Master Shifuji Gets Clean Chit by Ministry of Defence with Closure Reports

Delhi City, New Delhi -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Grandmaster ShifujiShaurya Bhardwaj is the World's Youngest Inventor of the Most Modern Counter-Terrorism System and an Unsung Warrior Guru from India. The modern-day warrior-mentor holds a graduation and PhD certification course in counter-terrorism, urban warfare and armed urban combat from Israel. He has achieved many titles during his career. He is a freelance commandos mentor, commando trainer, inventor of MITTI system, Bollywood action designer, founder of mission prahar, mission merimitti, Jai hind bro etc. A true patriot by nature and deeply respected by peers, Grandmaster Shifuji, is seen wearing a customized dres's code only during his training sessions. Unfortunately, certain groups have used this to discredit him and accused him of allegedly misusing the insignia of the Indian Army.



Grandmaster ShifujiShaurya Bhardwaj was interrogated by many state's crime branches and got clean from all the allegations in 2016. The Ministry of Defence has also provided all 13 pages of closure reports. All the ten complaints made against Grandmaster ShifuJi have been given a clean chit after a detailed enquiry. During the inquiries, it also came to light that the people behind the allegations against master Shifuji were also involved in multiple suspicious activities. They are officially restricted on an HQ military intelligence letter to enter any armed forces establishments and denied permission to interact with anyone in Armed Forces. Despite these controversies, Grandmaster ShifujiShaurya Bhardwaj has remained a true patriot and a true son of his Motherland. Master Shifuji is also the founder and involved in mission prahar to help India's women improve their self-esteem, protection, survival, and self-confidence.



To know more about the entire controversy in detail, credentials, authentic, verified links and references, visit https://www.essex-tv.co.uk/exposing-grand-master-shifuji-shaurya-bhardwaj-is-he-a-fake-fraud-army-imposter-or-a-true-legendary-patriot-a-complete-expose-covering-of-the-past-22-years/



About Grand Master ShifujiShauryaBharadwaj

Grand Master Shifuji was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on March 23 March 1973. His father, Shri RudraBhaanPratap Krishna G Bhardwaj, is a legendary pehalwaan and ustaad (Khalifa) of the KushtiAkhara. His mother, Nitambara Devi Aasha D Bhardwaj, famous as JIJJI, provided free education, shelter, food to the poor and needy for over 55 years. Grandmaster Shifuji is presently acknowledged as the World's Best Commandos Mentor, The Deadliest Man Alive in the world, the World's Best Commando Trainer and The Greatest Counter-Terrorism Expert of all time. He is Also famous and distinguished as Legendary Masterji. Master Shifuji has had a successful career mentoring elite commandos and elite special forces.



For further reference – Grandmaster Shifuji's https://www.mastershifuji.com/



Grandmaster Shifuji's News Channel Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIAuAQwUIIo



Media Contact



Company/Group Name- Freelance 88 Writer

Company/Source : Ficona Walter

Website/Blog : http://freelance88writer.blogspot.com/