Grand Opening: Custom Made Wp Websites & Affiliate Stores

Dubuque, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- A newly-launched website, www.KickAzzWebsites.com, is offering an invaluable deal to its worldwide customers as a part of its Grand Opening Sale. The offer includes customized WP websites, affiliate store building and niche video auto-blog along with an extensive range of other services. Interested individuals are advised to avail this rare opportunity as soon as possible, as it may end anytime.



Based in the USA, the website primarily aims to provide quality, but highly affordable, WordPress Based Website design & Set Up Services, fully equipped with essential SEO features that effectively generate maximum traffic and further catapult their expositions on popular search engines. Its ongoing sale is efficaciously helpful for web owners, particularly bloggers, and has proved influential in attaining their desired SEO goals.



In addition to Custom Made Wp website designs, the deal also encompasses Mobile Ready Wp websites and Responsive Wp websites, proficiently integrated with essential social media features. Its panel of SEO experts further install top premium WordPress plug-ins into them, making them highly responsive and appealing to customers. Furthermore, they will also be provided with a professional press release about their respective online businesses that will be submitted all over the internet, including paid PRBuzz account and other 700 high authority news outlets, ultimately resulting in over 700 quality back-links, high search engine ranking and increased website visitors. This means that their website expenditures can easily be met through this dense traffic.



The owners of KickAzzWebsites.com are fully committed to delivering high-quality services to their clients, based around the world. They enjoy a strong command in designing deal, portfolio, product review, personal and business websites along with quality Self Updating Amazon Affiliate Stores at unbelievably affordable rates.



By using a premium, powerful and customizable WordPress theme, the website’s experts build up an affiliate store that is simple and convenient to use, equipped with its very own point and click customization and posting elements that pull profit generating sites to it, in an instant. It serves as a platform for building highly-convertible affiliate stores engaged in selling various physical products and can be run straight from the WordPress blogs. They allow the selling of products from Amazon, Etsy, Commission Junction and more with point and click simplicity, full auto responder integration with Get Response, Aweber, iContact and various others, members can create wish-lists and can share them with their friends via social media or e-mail and further incorporates complete Facebook and other popular social networking sites integration for comments and social sharing. Moreover, being the first self-optimizing affiliate store in the market, it will track views and clicks of the best selling products and will automatically feature them. The clients however can, at any time, customize the stores in their own ways.



KickAzzWebsites.com also offers a whole set of reliable bonus products to their customers, including Super Affiliate Commissions with audio and video modules, Instagram for Business, Secret Marketing Strategies and many others. The complete list can be read at, http://KickAzzWebsites.com/deals/BuyOneGetOne/



Interested folks can learn more about the website, and the incomparable ongoing Grand Opening Sale at, www.KickAzzWebsites.com.



Media Contact

Jody Mallory

Public Relation Director

JC Marketing Solutions, LLC

445 Loras Boulevard

Dubuque, Iowa 52001

jmallory@KickAzzWebsites.com

1(563)495-8934

Dubuque, Iowa 52001

http://www.KickAzzWebsites.com