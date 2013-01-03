Grand Opening of Home Design Outlet Center's Houston, TX Showroom on Jan. 12 2013

Buena Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Home Design Outlet Center, best known for its e-commerce site, HomeDesignOutletCenter.com, is adding an eighth U.S. location in Houston, TX and is happy to announce that their official grand opening will be on January 12, 2013. The previously web-based home design company has expanded, once again, and is proud to call Houston, TX the home of their newest showroom.



The Home Design Outlet Center specializes in kitchen and bathroom fixtures sold at factory-direct prices. Save up to 70% on a variety of bathroom vanities, including double bathroom vanities and modern bathroom vanities. Because the Home Design Outlet Center is a direct importer and retailer of the best and highest quality home design fixtures, they are able to offer exceptionally low prices, both online and on the showroom floor.



If you are not currently in need of a new modern vanity or a sink for your bathroom vanity, Home Design Outlet Center also has a large selection of storage solutions, faucets, mirrors, shower panels, glass mosaics, natural stone tiles and popular design collections, for both kitchens and bathrooms.



Buying through Home Design Outlet Center is now even easier, for people living in the Houston, TX area, because now there are two easy options for buying quality kitchen and bathroom accessories at factory direct prices, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, online, and at the new Houston showroom.



Customer satisfaction is a huge aspect of the Home Design Outlet Center philosophy. “Success is based on our customers’ satisfaction, and that is our personal success. This philosophy is why our staff doesn't operate on a commission system. This allows the staff to operate with the customers’ needs in mind, and not the need to make a quick sale,” said a spokesperson for the company.



About Home Design Outlet Center

The Home Design Outlet Center is a factory-direct outlet company that specializes in offering home design products. The company now has eight physical showroom locations, in addition to their online store, on their website, which is available 24/7. For additional information please visit, http://www.homedesignoutletcenter.com.