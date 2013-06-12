Grand Opening of Liquid VPN for Excellent VPN Services

Westland, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Liquid VPN is an online Wi-Fi and data securing company that creates tools for secure browsing through laptops, personal computers and other telecommunication and GPRS devices. The grand opening of the company is around the corner and offering affordable VPN services to clients from small and large scale businesses is there goal.



The use of a VPN service for web browsing is to secure vital and confidential information from outsiders. It is used for internet privacy and security. VPN services from LiquidVPN include multiple sessions, unlimited data, PPTP, L2TP/IPSec and SSL VPNs plus private proxies. It also includes a custom VPN client powered by Viscosity.



A commercial VPN Service allows a user to browse through the intranet with anonymity whether at the office or home. The secured data is made free from virtual theft or location tracking because it is encrypted on the server and then sent to the user. VPN stands for virtual private network and is a link of connections that create a larger community of interlinked network users. This is not the only method of interlinked communications and is the forerunner for ISDNs. ISDN is short for integrated services digital network. These ISDNs were leased lines that the telecommunication companies leased to people with fixed rates per hour. A community of lease lines formed the WAN or wide area network for the business in which each line could access the information from other connected servers. The VPN service in addition to creating a wide area network allows people to browse anonymously without their information being deciphered. Because there are many different types of VPN services choosing the best VPN service for your requirement is crucial. If you are looking for a personal VPN LiquidVPN shows in detail exactly how and why their service works. The team of technical professionals at Liquid VPN attempt to educate clients about finding the right VPN service and how to buy VPN services that complement their current hardware solution.



Liquid VPN not only boasts of having the best VPN service they can provide a systematic study and analysis of any online business and gauge exactly what is needed to secure their data communications. VPN services come with technologies that are thoroughly explained to the clients by the staff. Customer support is impeccable in this regard and clients can easily get help through phone call, help desk or email.



Normally VPN service is used to support the following three different modes of use:



- Encrypted remote access to the internet or guest network

- LAN-to-LAN internetworking

- Intranet with controlled access points



A VPN service has an added advantage over other services because it works for both public and private connections. Enabling VPN services allows devices and gadgets connected to the internet to be free from eavesdropping and signal location.



