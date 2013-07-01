Grand Opening of Soiree by Mable Suei Scheduled for June 29, 2013

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Mable Suei, an up-and-coming designer and long time fashion guru, has recently revealed the launch date of her new jewelry brand, “Soiree by Mable Suei.” The Designer Jewelry line, which will feature eight jewelry collections, is set to launch on June 29, 2013.



The collections included in the “Soiree by Mable Suei” line are Flower Bomb, Love Bear, Miss S, Morning Star, Pearl Se, The Architect, The Audrey, and The Runway.



Suei’s Soiree collections are mixed bags. In addition to unusual pieces—such as neck covers—many of the Soiree collections feature classic pieces like bangles, necklaces, and bracelets. For example, the “Pearl Se” collection is comprised of timeless Pearl Bangle and multi strand necklaces. Another collection, “Love Bear,” contains several types of body necklaces, a form of jewelry unique to Suei.



The “Soiree by Mable Suei” line is fashioned out of a variety of materials such as crystals, shells, leather, metal, brass, and glass and freshwater pearls. All of Suei’s jewelry collections are handmade in California.



“Soiree by Mable Suei aspires to the spirit of the exquisite French evening party,” stated an article on Suei’s website. “Each piece draws from runway elements and elevated fashion, designed to make you the spotlight of every occasion.”



To order jewelry from the “Soiree by Mable Suei” collections, customers only need to add their favorite pieces to an online cart. After payment, the order is submitted, packaged, and shipped.



All fans that follow Mable Suei’s work on Facebook will have the chance to take 20 percent off their order. The code will be active from June 29 to July 1, 2013, the first three days of the launch.



Individuals interested in learning more about Mable Suei’s Designer Accessories and her “Soiree by Mable Suei” line can visit her website for more information.



About Mable Suei

From a young age, Mable Suei was interested in fashion: she designed her own dresses as young as the age of six. Frustrated that she was not able to find the exact fashion jewelries she wanted to wear in different ways, Suei decided to start her own designer jewelry line with revolutionary concept of "body necklace" and other accessories that someone can wear in many different ways. With Soiree, Suei also wants to bring runway fashion into mainstream jewelries that anyone would be wear, turning the wearer into a trendsetter among their friends. For more information, please visit http://www.soireebymablesuei.com