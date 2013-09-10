Grand Opening Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes & E-Liquid Store - VaporIce

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- 3 Do you live in Phoenix or the larger Arizona State? Welcome to the grand opening of phoenix electronic cigarettes store, VaporIce. It is a retail and wholesale store for all those who smoke the modern cigarette, the E-cigarette. The store takes pride in its unique 33 E-liquid flavors stock. From Starter Kits to Advanced Kits, they have it all. Among its range of products include bestsellers such as Red Apple E-Liquid, Triple Berry E-Liquid, and Watermelon E-Liquid. Others include; cheesecake, hypnotic, blueberry, Melon Dew, Banana, etc. A major advantage of the E-Cigarette is that it has no smoke and tar. Some brands don’t even have nicotine. This makes it a healthy way to simulate the conventional cigarette smoking.



This Arizona electronic cigarettes store differentiates itself from its competitors by stocking a variety of the flavors, as well as free shipping for all orders that are worth more than $10 on there online store. Even better, an Electronic Cigarette Starter kits starting at $17.99 or E-liquid specials at $4.99Buy 2 Get 1 Free(only available at the retail store). They also carry many Electronic Cigarette mods such as the eTech, itastevv, itaste MVP, K100, Joyetechevic, itaste 134, and many other items.



VaporIce is your one stop shop for all your electronic cigarettes in phoenix. With the E-liquid nicotine percentage ranging from 0 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 24 mg, VaporIce can be your partner in the process of quitting nicotine altogether. You can start with the 24 milligrams E-liquid and downgrade slowly.



They can also make custom E-liquid upon request by customers. If you visit their retail store in phoenix at 15201 Cave Creek you can buy a starter kit for $17.99 which includes 2 bottles of E-liquid for FREE. VaporIce stocks a variety of electronic cigarettes and mods for electronic cigarettes.



For more information, you can visit their website at vaporice.com or call (602) 971-2365. You can also follow them on their Facebook page at facebook.com/vaporiceshop .



For Media Contact:

VaporIce Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes & E-liquid store

15201 N Cave Creek

Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 971-2365

support@vaporice.com

http://vaporice.com