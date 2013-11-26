Grand Prix Motors Leases and Finances Renowned Automobiles Brands

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- There are several occasions in life when people are not able to buy things that they like due to budget problems or affordability. Grand Prix Motors is the company that ensures people don’t have to go through the same situation in case of automobiles. It provides good options for car lease Brooklyn. The company has its secret and strategic rapport with many leading automobile manufacturers. As a result, it provides people the option to choose cars according to their specifications from its website and leases or finances it for them at an affordable initial cost.



Grand Prix Motors started business in 1997 and has fairly more than a decade of experience in the industry. It is one of the rapidly growing car lease agency in the United States of America. Its services include leasing, trade-ins and sales of new and used automobiles. Though it is only a leasing company and is neither manufacturer nor subsidiary of any automobile company, Grand Prix Motors includes quite impressive range of manufacturers for car lease Brooklyn. It can provide almost every brand and version of Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Ford, General Motors Company, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Scion, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. However, the price posed by the company for each car is highly competitive in the country. It maintains low overheads and direct relationship with dealer fleet programmes to reduce its costs and let lessee save respectable amount on leasing or financing deal with it.



The website of Grand Prix Motors is intuitive, indeed. The name of the automobile companies is presented at the bottom of every page as well as the specific page where visitors can select. Cars can be filtered according to their type such as hatchback, sedan, SUV, crossover, coupe, convertible, truck, etc. Moreover, visitors can narrow their search by selecting desired drive train, engine specification, seating capacity, fuel economy, power, speed and acceleration. Instant quote option is provided along with every car in the browsing list for instant decision making and quick car lease Brooklyn. Once visitors agree with the price, the model and other terms of the deal, Grand Prix books the respective model for them immediately. Not only that, the unit can be collected from the nearest outlet of Grand Prix or can be requested to be delivered within a day.



Sheer business does not seem to be the way of Grand Prix Motors because secret deals are offered to those who subscribe for it. Moreover, both business and personal credit application are facilitated through the website. However, visitors must read the terms of deal and also go through the insurance information available at the website of car lease Brooklyn agency.



About Grand Prix Motors

URL: http://www.Grand Prixmotors.com/

Grand Prix Motors was founded in tri-state area of New York in 1997. It is one of the leading car lease companies in the country and has grown to include trade-ins and sales in its services as well.



Media Contact

Company : Grand Prix Motors

Phone : 718-648-8822

Website : http://www.grandprixmotors.com/