Grand Re-Opening of Self Defense Weapons Store Offers Consumers a Sense of Security

The owner of PDM Self Defense, Penny Montague, strives to help people and families ready themselves in advance. “Get prepared to defend yourselves, before evil forces knock at your door. There is a very brazen gang of hoodlums in the Portland area who are snatching people's expensive cell phones right out of their hands. You do not have to stand by and be a victim.”



Montague goes on to remind citizens, “Law enforcement or animal control might not be able to get to where you are in time if an emergency occurs. Non-lethal weapons from PDM Self Defense can be crucial if a dangerous situation arises.” Penny, who herself is a survivor of violent crime, possesses a wealth of knowledge and conducts business with the utmost integrity.



Her focus, though, has always been on customer satisfaction. “We only carry the highest quality products,” she says adding, “We know that you have a lot of choices when it comes to who to trust with your self-protection. That is why we refuse to sell junk.”



New self defense products offered on the website include the half ounce Heatwave Pepper Spray, LPPS 32-piece lock pick sets, 7 Function Bicycle and Jogger Safety Lights, ASP 21" LED FUSION Baton, and Bear Pepper Mace Spray, to name a few.



Of the batons on sale on her website Penny says, “Self defense weapons such as batons can be a convenient alternative to strict gun-control laws in certain areas. That is very important in light of the huge increase in home invasions and carjackings.”



Other self defense retail items PDM Self Defense carries include Tasers, stun guns including the Barracuda 3.7 million volt rechargeable stun gun , diversion safes, child safety items, animal repellents, emergency safety kits, firearm safety items, flashlights, dummy cameras, handcuffs, knives and more.



PDM Self Defense accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card, and PayPal while using USPS or UPS for all shipments. For more information or to start purchasing products to better protect you and your family, visit http://www.pdmselfdefense.com/



