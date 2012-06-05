Grand Sport Auto Body and Glass Announces Services in 8 New Locations

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Grand Sport Auto has been providing auto collision repair services for over 25 years. They were the first body shop that opened in West Chester, Pennsylvania in 1982. This is where their business got started with the philosophy of taking it one customer at a time. Fred Gunther the founder and president of Grand Sport Auto takes great pride in servicing his customers with the highest quality workmanship and exceptional experience that every customer looks for. Today, Grand Sport has expanded with 8 new locations starting in West Chester and now covering a wide area throughout Chester and Montgomery Counties. The primary goal is to handle customers’ requirements and meet their individual needs. If the case may be where repairs are paid out of pocket the staff at Grand Sport will work to develop a plan that meets not only the budget but the expectations of the clients as well. If an insurance company pays for the repairs Grand Sport will assist in handling any claims directly, making the entire process hassle-free for our clients. Whatever the case may be if it’s a rental car arrangement or towing, their knowledgeable and caring staff handles each service.



At Grand Sport Auto all of our auto body repairs and glass repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty. The stress from an auto collision repair is enough to handle, which is why we strive to make all the repairs as hassle-free as possible. Rest assure, if you have been in an accident that there are people you can trust at Grand Sport Auto to manage all the fine details to get you back to your busy lives.



Choose any of their Montgomery County, West Chester or Chester County, PA locations and know that the vehicle has been restored to the highest safety standards as well as fit and finish.



With the latest technology for auto body repairs, Grand Sport has been providing their customers with the best auto repair services out there. Over the last 15 years the collision repair industry has changed dramatically and is becoming a technical and an intricate art form.



By upgrading to the latest advancements in automotive technologies, they can provide customers with the latest techniques. One of the major reasons for Grand Sport Auto’s success is their commitment to further educating their technicians and estimators. Their licensed professionals are required to complete 15 credits of continuing education through I-CAR, which is a worldwide organization that is dedicated to educating those of the auto body industry. Grand Sport Auto is committed to further educating, so that they may deliver quality collision repairs that suit your vehicle’s specifications.



The customers at Grand Sport Auto can be confident the repairs that were done by using the proper guidelines of their quality control program. In order to meet the strict quality standards, every vehicle is inspected throughout the entire repair process. All of the shops in West Chester, Chester County and Montgomery County, PA are equipped with the latest technology to meet the CIC Class “A” Criteria for body shops. Certification is required by all of our technicians in all vehicle makes even models including, GM, BMW and Jaguar.



For more information on auto collision repair services, contact one of Grand Sport’s Chester County, Montgomery County or West Chester, PA locations today 866-203-3018.