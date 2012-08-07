Grand Sport Auto Body Offers Seven Days a Week Auto Glass Repair Service in and Around Montgomery County

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Grand Sport Auto Body is one of the most recognized names for Auto Glass Repair and Auto Body Repair. To make their service more convenient and accessible for everyone, they now offer repair services seven days a week. They are a team of experts who are well trained for replacement of windshields, and other auto body repairs.



Spokesperson of Grand Sport Auto Body stated, “We provide our services with the sole aim of providing convenient and expert Auto Glass Repair and Auto Body Repair services to the citizens of West Chester, PA. In the same tradition, we now offer 7 days a week repair service in Montgomery and Chester County. Our service is convenient since we can come to your location whether it’s at your home, office, or even the roadside, in all weathers. We can replace an entire window, or repair a chipped windshield before it spiders across the entire glass.”



With Auto Glass Repair, they have saved people millions of dollars in the past few years by letting factory installed auto glass be safely repaired with technical designed plastic resins in windshields. When something hits the windshield it can create a hole or split that runs into the inner glass layer. Even though the harm is minor, it can trap air that shows up as a dark gray mark in windshield. With time this can impair the driver’s visibility. To replace it, Grand Sport Auto Body is one to call in Montgomery County. They deal directly with the insurance companies and adjust insurance claims, thereby alleviating the need for car owners to follow up with their insurance companies. For all kinds of Auto Body Repair and Auto Glass Repair in Chester County, Grand Sport Auto Body is the most affordable and reliable option.



Grand Sport Auto has been providing auto glass repair services in Chester and Montgomery County for over 25 years. Our team of professional technicians takes great pride in providing customers with quality workmanship, convenience, and an exceptional experience. Our goal is to work with each customer and meet his or her individual needs to meet both your expectations and budget.



