Grand Theft Auto : Vice City Now Includes 40 Real Cars, New Billboards and a New Bridge

NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- While searching for some good adventure games , one would definitely find grand theft auto as one of the best option in this category . This is a new version for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City which has included 40 real cars , nearly all cars one can think of .It has also added a new bridge in this version , a few new billboards and much more to experience. All of these isincluded in an automatic installer.



This new version is version 2.07 which includes new cars like Washington = BMW 850; SandKing (Sunshine Auto) = Ford F-150; BF Injection = BMW Hamann; Sanchez (moto)= Yamaha YZ 450; Virgo = Porshe 911 Turbo; Sentinel XS = Vector M12; Admiral = Nissan Skyline; GreenWood = Nissan R390 GT1; Rumpo = Toyota Supra (Fast and Furious); Regina = Lotus Elise GTR; Pheonix = Bugatti Veyron Concept 2004; Oceanic = Toyota Supra Turbo; Walton = Opel Speedster; Blista Compact = Ford TS 50; Faggio = Shop Cart; Mesa Grande = Ferrari 550 Barchetta; and Glendale = Dodge Charger; Moonbeam = Mercedes SL600 etc. For those who have an affinity for cars then this is the best game to play.



A collection of such wide range of cars makes it much more interesting than any other names . For games like these are specially meant for those who have an inclination towards cars . Although virtually ,GTA allows its users to experience driving the cars one could only imagine of.For more details please go through: http://download.cnet.com/Grand-Theft-Auto-Vice-City-Ultimate-Vice-City-Mod/3000-2097_4-10248422.html



