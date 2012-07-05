Grande Aire Services and Haines AC and Refrigeration Announce $2,000 Savings Promotion for July

Boca Grande, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Southwest Florida’s Grande Aire Services and Haines AC and Refrigeration are pleased to announce an exciting promotion for the month of July where customers can get up to $2,000 off of the price of any high efficiency system, plus a free UV light. The jointly-owned companies specialize in sales, 24/7 service, design and installation of air conditioning and duct systems for single family homes as well as larger commercial applications.



As the summer kicks into high gear, homes and business from Sarasota to Boca Grande are once again looking to Southwest Florida’s Grande Aire Services and Haines AC and Refrigeration to keep them cool with high efficiency cooling systems from Trane and Carrier. The two jointly-owned and operated air conditioning and heating specialists recently announced a fantastic savings promotion for the month of July. Customers that purchase a new high efficiency system before July 31, 2012 can get up to $2,000 off the already great prices, plus a free UV light.



When Southwest Florida residents and businesses visit the website of Grande Aire Services at http://www.grandeaire.com, they find a company that has been rooted in the communities they serve since 1963. The air conditioning specialists offer residential and commercial air conditioning repair, installation, remodel and maintenance for existing and new construction. In addition, they provide refrigeration services, appliance repair, annual maintenance and service contracts for A/C systems, pool heaters and more.



As a jointly-owned and operated company, area residents and businesses visiting the website of Haines AC and Refrigeration at http://www.hainesac.com find the same great services. As 24/7 full-service HVAC companies, customers enjoy the backing of their 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on all new A/C systems and no overtime rates for emergency service. Operating from their Bonita Springs and Boca Grande, Florida locations, the large and highly experienced design, installation and maintenance teams can bring their services to any residential or commercial client in Southwest Florida.



Both companies place special emphasis on service, workmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction. “The July-only promotion is just one more way that we try to go the extra mile to ensure that customers receive an excellent experience with the highest quality and best value,” said Grand Aire Services and Haines AC and Refrigeration Owner Bobby Miller. For more information, please visit http://www.grandeaire.com/



About Grande Aire Services Inc. and Haines AC and Refrigeration

Grande Aire Services and Haines AC and Refrigeration are 24/7 service companies that specialize in air conditioning, refrigeration and appliances. They handle any type of HVAC project from designing customized air conditioning and duct systems on single family homes as well as larger commercial applications. The locally owned and operated companies feature a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on new A/C systems and never charge overtime fees for emergency service.



Grande Aire Services

330 E. Railroad Ave.

Boca Grande, FL 33921

941-964-1142