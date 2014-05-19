Grandfather of Sandy Hook Victim Campaigns for New Gun Safety Device

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Carmen Lobis is on a mission to make the world safe for all children. He is the grandfather of Ben Wheeler, one of the 20 schoolchildren who were slain at the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in December of 2012. Wheeler was just 6 years old.



“It had a devastating impact on our family. We continue to wonder what we can do to promote gun safety. One of the things I’ve learned over the last 15 months is that gun-owners and non-gun owners both share the concern for firearm safety.” ,” said Lobis, who lives in West Chester, Penn.



Lobis has teamed up with a local inventor, Benjamin Tomb, who has developed a unique gun safety device that uses biometrics to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing weapons. Biometrics utilizes measurable physical features – such as fingerprints, facial characteristics and eye analysis – as a security check.



With this device, the ProtectorXT, only those authorized by the owner of a firearm would be able to access it. Lobis’s campaign to promote this safety device is called “Grandfathers’ Hope.”



“Countless gun owners have admitted that they keep a loaded and unsecured weapon in their home,” he said. “Almost all of them clearly admit that they’d prefer not to have their weapon unsecured but want to have it available for quick access in case of an emergency.



“That is why they react so positively when we demonstrate the ProtectorXT. It’s a security device that offers them exactly the type of gun safety they need in preventing unauthorized use of their weapon and a two-second access when they need it.”



In order to fund this child protection project, Lobis and Tomb are pursuing grants, loans and offering equity. The short-term goal is raising $100,000 to finalize testing, expand the patents and initiate mass production.



As part of the fundraising effort, they have launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/grandfather-s-hope



“I don't know how many lives we can save through this child protection movement but it's the least we can do,” said Lobis. “If we save just one life, it will be worth it. We would appreciate it if people could pass our request on to friends and family.”



For further information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/grandfather-s-hope or the ProtectorXT Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ProtectorXT . Lobis can be contacted directly at carmen@protectorxt.com



About Salus Security Devices

Our company, Salus Security Devices, seeks to provide ‘peace of mind’ to firearm owners with products that are designed to allow access to only those authorized by the owner to have access. We are determined to help people avoid harm from unauthorized use of their firearms.



Contact: Carmen Lobis

Company: Salus Security Devices

Country: USA

Phone: +1-484-266-0949

Email: carmen@protectorxt.com

Website: http://www.protectorxt.com