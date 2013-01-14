Grandmaster Slice Brings Back That Old School Feeling with "Party over Here"

South Boston, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Grandmaster Slice grew up in a small town in southern Virginia. He got into the rap game as a kid pop-locking in a local dance crew called Ebony Express & deejaying basement parties throughout his teen years alongside his cousin DJ Adam T. Slice later hooked up with a former schoolmate, Izzy Chill, and in 1989 the duo produced a dance record titled “Shall We Dance (Electric Slide),” for the indie Creative Funk Records. Distrubuted by Select-O-Hits. The song became a hit on the rap charts, and they soon released an album by the same title, Electric Slide (Shall We Dance),the following year.



After moving to Jive Records, Slice reached the singles charts with the crossover rap-ballad “Thinking of You.” However, a follow-up only arrived nine years later when Grandmaster Slice reached the top 10 Billboard Hot Rap Singles again, with a rap remake of Clarence Carter’s classic called “Strokin’ 2000? on the Wingspan label.



Now the former Jive recording artist returns with a new, old-school throwback party jam “Party Over Here” to jump-start the new year. This is the first single from his long awaited upcoming non-tradition Hip-Hop album “Time Flies (Timeless Collection)” which will include new & previously unreleased songs recorded between 1990 & 2013 geared towards the 40 & over Hip-Hop fans.



Music supporters can follow Grandmaster Slice on facebook & on twitter @gmasterslice. The new single,"Party Over Here," can now be purchased at most online music stores.



Contact:

Krossfade Records

Stacey Rogers

4021 Halifax Rd Ste C

South Boston,VA 24592

434.471.4592

gmslice@gmail.com

http://www.youtube.com/user/GMSLICETV



