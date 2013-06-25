GrangerSmithConsulting.com Aims to Empower Businesses with QlikView Business Intelligence Platform

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Smart businesses are constantly looking for ways to improve. Without the right business intelligence platform, learning how to improve can be difficult. Good business intelligence platforms highlight the areas where a business needs to improve, while inadequate business intelligence platforms struggle to reveal any useful information about a business.



GrangerSmithConsulting.com has been getting a lot of attention recently from businesses of all sizes. GrangerSmithConsulting.com is the online home of business consulting firm Granger Smith, which is using a business intelligence platform called QlikView to help businesses around the world pinpoint areas where they can improve.



Granger Smith currently operates locations in London, New York, Toronto, and Southampton. At GrangerSmithConsulting.com, visitors can learn the type of consulting services the company can provide, including detailed explanations of how QlikView works.



Specifically, companies can hire Granger Smith to implement QlikView with an existing business model. Granger Smith’s QlikView specialists will also offer QlikView training for company employees and managers, and Granger Smith promises not to leave until businesses know how to access the full potential of the tool at their fingertips.



After the implementation is complete, QlikView aims to deliver business intelligence data that is superior to the data offered by other platforms available today. A spokesperson for GrangerSmithConsulting.com explains why QlikView is changing the way businesses approach intelligence data:



“QlikView offers one of the most dynamic and versatile business intelligence solutions on the market today. It makes it easy for both employees and employers to instantly view the state of the business. Instead of forcing the IT department to create monthly reports or compile data, QlikView does everything automatically. The result is a unified source of data based on real numbers.”



QlikView delivers this data via detailed and aesthetically pleasing reports. Reports include graphics, charts, maps, word clouds, and all other relevant information. The goal is to clearly display the strengths and weaknesses of a business in a way that’s easy for anybody to understand.



The GrangerSmithConsulting.com website features testimonials from past clients and an introduction to the team behind Granger Smith:



“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done with QlikView and businesses in the United Kingdom. We know that QlikView is a superior business intelligence platform for all different types of businesses, and our QlikView professionals will implement the platform in weeks – not months – which means that businesses can begin optimizing their company as soon as possible. Visitors to our website will find a number of QlikView testimonials posted on our website.”



Those interested in implementing QlikView can contact Granger Smith today for more information or visit GrangerSmithConsulting.com to learn everything they need to know about the advantages of QlikView.



About GrangerSmithConsulting.com

GrangerSmithConsulting.com is the online home of Granger Smith, a business consulting company with locations in the UK, USA, and Canada. Granger Smith uses a business intelligence platform called QlikView to offer simple business intelligence solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.grangersmithconsulting.com