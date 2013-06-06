Granite and Marble Countertop Dealer with Services You All Need for Installation Is Here in One Company

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- HB Marble & Granite provides you with finest marble and granite products with all the services you need in this all-in-one company.



Now that we invest more in our house improvement, we want to have the best and finest products like for our countertops which might cost us a bit but of course convenient and reasonable. But what happens is that there are those who spend much because of the different processes to be done for the installation – from consultation planning, template, fabrication to installation. All mentioned had to be done by different contractors.



HB Marble & Granite provide quality products for customers and help them of all services they need even on-time delivery until it is done. This way, customers doesn’t have to contact many contractors. One thing that a company is respected and progresses as well is that they know how to value their clients and customers especially in terms of budgeting and most of all they aim for quality products and service.



If you are in Fort Myers, you’re lucky because you could have all the access to Fort Myers Granite Countertops where their products complement with the fine weather of this region. They are specialized in granite countertops, kitchen tops and kitchen designs. From kitchen tops, sinks and bathroom, they bring the best service with elegance every housewives and households dream of.



These kitchen, bathroom and fireplaces are one of the best places of the house because some of the family bonding happens here so it is their aim also of making it pleasant, comfortable and fun not only that they will just assemble stones there. They also serve cities Naples and Sarasota.



About HB Marble & Granite

For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://granitecountertopsfortmyers.com/



For inquiries you can contact them on:

HB Marble & Granite

6281 Arc Way, Fort Myers, Florida

Phone: 239-935-5817;

Fax: 239-362-0403

info@hbgranite.com

granitecountertopsfortmyers.com