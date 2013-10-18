Granite Worktops 8 Pleased to Be Recognised as the Best Granite Company in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- www.graniteworktops8.co.uk have more than than 200 colours and granite patterns in stock, they say they are the Uks largest online granite store and are pleased to have recently been voted the best granite worktop supplier in the UK.



The company received their recent accolade from the Consumer Protection Association of whom they are a member, The Consumer Protection Association is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the associations purpose is to find and develop the very best membership list of home improvement contractors throughout the UK.



GraniteWorktops 8 attribute their success to the quality of the worktops they supply. The company guarantee the granite they supply is100% natural and unique, they have a team of experienced specialists located all around the country to advise clients on any design or maintenance issues.



GraniteWorktops 8 employ highly experienced stonemasons and because they stock so many granite colours and patterns the company say that their stonemasons can typically install worktops within 3 days of receiving the clients order, see the full GraniteWorktops 8 product range here.



The company says on their about page “Our granite worktops are the perfect blend of nature and science, they are versatile, flexible and lightweight. Along with the luxury, charm and appeal of the natural stone, our worktops also have an unequalled practicality, depth of character and added strength. The real beauty of our surfaces lies not in their stunning appearance but in their pure simplicity. The installation can be completed within a day so there is no messy demolition, lengthy days and dust.”



Graniteworktops8.co.uk have helping customers all over the UK with the supply, installation and maintenance of granite worktops for more than 10 years, they are members of the Consumer Protection Association and TrustMark so customers can shop with complete confidence. More details of the areas covered by GraniteWorktops 8 can be found here.