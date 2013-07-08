GrannyWoo Dating Website Goes Mobile

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- GrannyWoo UK introduces its mobile version to accommodate users around the globe and to provide a comfortable, user-friendly and easy access to their site. It is designed to provide date seekers to come in contact with their partners or future partners and simply get in touch with friends, while away from their desktop computers.



The mobile version is compatible with any smartphone browsers. Mobile phones operating iOS, Android, Blackberry, Symbian, Bada, etc. can be used to perform all standard functions the full version of the site has, the only thing needed is to put this URL - http://grannywoo.com/ to your mobile browser. You can now enjoy a real-time contact with hundreds of prospective matches online at any time. It features 24/7 live chat assistance and email correspondence to ensure all day, all night messaging.



This is exciting news for GrannyWoo users, it allows various people explore the site whenever they want to and get connected. Johnson Lacer, GrannyWoo’s operations manager, happily said that they have long been wanting to enhance their services to users around the globe, and today that the new mobile version is launched, they hope to have given the ease and comfort of using our website.



The reason behind GrannyWoo going mobile is to expand the time of usage for people who are on this online dating site. To provide them the luxury of online dating wherever they go on their own free time. Making them feel total excitement and satisfaction of online dating. Online dating will never be this great.



Now that users can easily save the website to their favorite mobile browser, it would be much easier for them to come in contact with their potential partners online and get updated with just about anything.



Checking the emails and online profile even when on the move is now possible. Plus sending a response can be done instantly without delays. So there is no reason for anyone now not to finally meet their perfect match.



As GrannyWoo goes mobile, it’s now possible to access their website anywhere, not just receive messages but also chat with chosen prospect online using a phone. No need to wait till you get home to read your messages. With your phone in your hand, GrannyWoo is also in your hand. It’s very convenient.



The good news that goes along with its launching is that there is no need to update it because it automatically updates itself as it is not downloaded or installed. This makes a solution much more reliable. Older people can now go online dating while in the park, while travelling, while having lunch or just simply out for coffee. With the mobile version, keeping in touch with your potential mate in dating online is always ready and accessible.



About GrannyWoo Dating Online

GrannyWoo online dating site is the No.1 online dating in the United Kingdom that is designed to help mature individuals who want to go back dating. It helps women with ages 40 and up to find a partner as they prefer.



With hundreds of thousands of profiles, it’s one of the most used dating sites in the UK today. And not just that, this online dating site keeps getting better as the years go by. GrannyWoo online dating website will be the most up-to-date dating site in the whole of UK with help of this new mobile version.



