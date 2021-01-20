Granola Bars Market May Set New Growth Story : General Mills, PepsiCo, Kellogg

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Granola Bars Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Granola Bars market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Granola Bars industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Granola Bars study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Granola Bars market

General Mills, Inc. (United States), The Kellogg Company (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Clif Bar & Company (United States), Oriole Healthy Food (United States), Kellogg (United States), Bagrrys India Limited(India), Marico Limited (India), Post Holdings, Inc. (United States) and TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Patanjali Ayurved (India), Mohan Meakin (India), eVitamins India, Numix (India), Nourish Vitals (India), Munchilicious (India), Cocosutra (India), Natures Basket Limited. (India), Nourish Organic Foods Pvt Ltd. (India) and Addicted (India).



The rising adoption of a healthy snack in a regular routine among individuals is a major factor expected to boost the demand for granola bars and drives the growth of the global granola bar market. The granola is breakfast nourishment and nibbles sustenance comprising of nuts, rolled oats, nectar or different sweeteners, such as, dark sugar, and puffed rice, which is heated until it is fresh and toasted. A granola bar is a type of snack made with a mixture of granola, nuts, dry fruits, and sweeteners. Consumption of granola bar boosts the individual's calorie intake and provides energy to the body. Granola Bars manufacturers are likely to benefit from this trend as health benefits are one of the factors due to which consumers purchase cereals.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing health consciousness and raising awareness about various diseases and digestive problems

- The increasing influence of westernization on food habits of the middle-class population



Market Drivers

- The rising demand for gluten-free food products

- Increasing consumer shift towards healthy breakfast alternatives having low-fat and low-sugar in the end products



Opportunities

- Product and packaging innovation are some of the factors that would ensure smooth growth of the granola bars market

- Expansion in the retail channel create the opportunities



Restraints

- Low awareness of granola bars in the developing and underdeveloped countries



Challenges

- The Stringent government regulation in food products



The Granola Bars industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Granola Bars market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Granola Bars report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Granola Bars market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Granola Bars Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic, Non-Organic), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Independent Retailers, Others), Flavors (Fruit Flavors, Nut Flavors, Spice Flavors, Others), Source (Rolled Oats, Nuts, Honey, Others Sweeteners (Brown Sugar, Puffed Rice))



The Granola Bars market study further highlights the segmentation of the Granola Bars industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Granola Bars report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Granola Bars market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Granola Bars market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Granola Bars industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



