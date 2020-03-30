Granola Bars Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies General Mills, Kellogg, Quaker, KIND Snacks

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Granola is breakfast nourishment and nibbles sustenance comprising of nuts, rolled oats, nectar or different sweeteners, such as, dark sugar, and puffed rice, which is heated until it is fresh and toasted. The blend is mixed to keep up a free breakfast oat consistency. Dried organic product, for example, raisins and dates, and desserts, for example, chocolate are once in a while included. Granola, especially in the event that it incorporates flax seeds, is frequently used to enhance processing. Granola is frequently eaten with yogurt, nectar, crisp organic product, (for such as, bananas, strawberries or blueberries), grain or different types of oats. It additionally fills in as a garnish for different baked goods, pastries or frozen yogurt. Other than its utilization as a breakfast and nibble nourishment, granola may likewise be fused into some night supper formulas. Granola bars are highly preferred by individuals who are engaged in outdoor sports such as climbing, outdoors, or hiking since it is lightweight, nutritious, high in calories, and simple to store. Granola, combined with nectar or corn syrup is made into a bar that makes up for a quick snack for consumers engaged in outdoor activities such as climbing, hiking and mountaineering among others.



In 2019, the Granola Bars market size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019.



The global granola bars market is segregated on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the type, the global market for granola bars is segregated into organic and inorganic granola bars. Inorganic granola bars held majority market share in 2016 and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period owing to longer shelf-life. Further, inorganic granola bars are highly preferred by several consumers such as vegan, kosher and gluten free granola bars. Further, the introduction of new flavors would help this segment to retain market dominance in the coming years.



Segment by Key players:

- General Mills

- Kellogg

- Quaker

- KIND Snacks

- Clif Bar

- Sunbelt Bakery



Segment by Type:

- Organic

- Non-Organic



Segment by Application:

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Convenience Stores

- Vending Machines



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. GRANOLA BARS Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. GRANOLA BARS Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global GRANOLA BARS Market Forecast

4.5.1. GRANOLA BARS Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. GRANOLA BARS Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global GRANOLA BARS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global GRANOLA BARS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global GRANOLA BARS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global GRANOLA BARS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. GRANOLA BARS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global GRANOLA BARS Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



