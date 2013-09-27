Grant Marketing Announces New Covington Associates Corporate Website

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Grant Marketing, Boston based business-to-business (B2B) multi-disciplinary integrated marketing communications agency is pleased to announce the launch of the new corporate website for Covington Associates, an independent boutique investment banking firm. In line with their new brand slogan, “Advice Driven, Results Focused”, the website uses a simple and modern design, coupled with different shades of blue and gray color scheme with a rotating slideshow display on the homepage. The homepage slider conveys Covington’s corporate look, its major city locations, and award plaques commemorating the solid track record of their completed transactions. The layout is user-friendly and well-organized with tabbed navigation for easier access to information, including information on the Covington team.



Regarding the new web design, Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing said, “We designed Covington Associates new website around its updated branding statement, showcasing their achievements and expertise in business services, healthcare, technology and consumer products respectively. Our website and creative team worked in partnership with Covington’s marketing director, Brandy Faulkner, to ensure that the new website design reflects Covington’s business goals and is well received by their intended audience”. In addition to the web, Grant Marketing provided refining brand positioning statement, Word Press integration, corporate photography and video production services. Grant will also provide marketing automation technology to increase awareness of Covington Associates, and manage marketing efforts.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market which includes manufacturing, information technology, healthcare and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help its clients grow their businesses beyond expectations. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. For more information, please visit - www.grantmarketing.com.



About Covington Associates

Covington Associates is a premier boutique investment banking firm with offices in Boston, Chicago, and New York. Founded in 1991, the vision for Covington Associates has been to provide our clients with the highest caliber of senior-level attention and to remain an advice driven and results focused organization. Covington offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions (“M & A”), capital raising, strategic advisory, fairness opinions, valuations and follow-ons to middle-market companies across the Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer & Industrial, and Technology verticals. Covington Associates has completed more than 200 transactions globally for both private and publicly traded companies with compiled transaction value in excess of $15 billion.