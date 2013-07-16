Grant Marketing Teams Up with the Education Cooperative (TEC) for Summer Intern

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Grant Marketing’s collaboration with the Education Cooperative for the past five years is part of their commitment to bolster the next generation of Massachusetts young, innovative and budding talents by giving them the opportunity to gain real-world experience working at a dynamic, fast-paced environment of a marketing agency. As part of the TEC Summer Signature Internship Program, Grant Marketing recruits Charlie Bolton as their new summer intern.



Charlie Bolton has a real sense of drive and passion towards marketing. Prior to the internship, He was a sophomore at Wellesley High School. During his sophomore year he enrolled in marketing and business related classes. In his Global Marketing class he and his class had the opportunity to partner with Cite Soleil Opportunity Council (CSOC) to help grief-stricken Haiti affected by the 2010 earth-quake. While carrying out this project, Mr. Bolton and his classmates excelled to sell over $2500 of Haitian artwork in their effort to support Haitian artists. With the Education Cooperative, an organization that connects high school students with different businesses and internships, Mr. Bolton was placed with Grant Marketing. Throughout his internship period, Mr. Bolton will be able to attain an in-depth look into the world of business to business marketing, as he gets exposed to a wide range of marketing-related tasks such as prospect research, creating marketing proposals for clients, and working on social media and press releases.



Vidushi Bhardwaj, Internship Coordinator at Grant Marketing mentions, “We are extremely pleased to have Charlie Bolton on board as part of the great program led by TEC. Mr. Bolton is inquisitive, eager and hard-working and I am sure he will be greatly benefitted from this internship experience at Grant Marketing to pursue a career in marketing in the future”.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a brand development and integrated marketing advertising agency specializing in business-to-business communication and services for manufacturing, technology, distribution and business service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing is able to leverage its many years of experience to help its clients in growing their businesses. Grant Marketing is able to do this by going through a proprietary brand development process, integrated marketing, and advertising campaigns shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace.