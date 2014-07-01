Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Grant Marketing is pleased to announce that it has joined the HubSpot inbound marketing team as an Agency Partner. All-in-one marketing software company, HubSpot, recognizes the value of its agency partners and is thrilled Grant Marketing is part of the team that is revolutionizing marketing.“It’s time to replace the world’s annoying, interruptive marketing with personalized inbound marketing—marketing people love,” says Jeff Swank, HubSpot Channel Account Manager. “We’re excited to have Grant Marketing on board.”



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, says, “Combining our years of experience and passion of doing all things B2B marketing, coupled with HubSpot Inbound Marketing Tools, we are able to provide intelligent marketing solutions backed by data and insights that, in turn, activate real lead-generation opportunities for our B2B clients. Our process begins with a brand assessment, moves on to an inbound marketing assessment, and then updates the company’s brand and marketing strategy. We offer an integrated set of inbound marketing services, which include email marketing, content and blog management, press releases, creation of landing pages, social media marketing, marketing automation, search engine optimization, and analytics. HubSpot enables us to deliver on these services with its all-inclusive software package.”



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England. For more information, please visit www.grantmarketing.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.