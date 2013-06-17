Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Boston, MA – June 15, 2013



Grant Marketing, Boston-based business-to-business (B2B) multi-disciplinary integrated branding and marketing communication firm, is proud to announce the launch of Pleasant Bay Capital Partners new corporate website. The design of the website is simple yet intuitive, showcasing a silhouetted visual representation of a pleasant bay and coastline, which keeps it consistent with the brand name. The website provides information on the firm’s leadership in merchant banking focusing on investments in lower-middle market companies.

Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing says, “The highly competitive nature of Pleasant Bay’s business demanded a clean, professional website that communicated trust and credibility. Our web team worked closely with Pleasant Bay to ensure that the tone and content of the website perfectly matched their goals and offers users the information they would like to gather quickly and easily”. Some of the deliverables for the website design and development included – Word Press/CMS integration, SEO plug in and Google analytics installation.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary integrated marketing communication agency specializing in business-to-business communication and services for manufacturing, information technology, healthcare and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help its clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides a full spectrum of traditional and inbound marketing services which includes proprietary brand development, marketing collaterals, web design, social media, public relations, direct mail marketing, event marketing and lead generation campaigns shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. For more information, please visit - www.grantmarketing.com.



About Pleasant Bay Capital Partners

Pleasant Bay Capital Partners (“Pleasant Bay”), is a merchant banking firm focused on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and minority investments in lower-middle market companies. Their opportunistic approach provides them the flexibility to invest in a broad range of opportunities and utilize innovative equity and debt structures to fit the specific needs of company owners and management teams. Pleasant Bay has investment experience in multiple industries with particular expertise and focus in Healthcare, Technology, Business Services, Industrial Products & Services, and Consumer Products & Services. For more information, please visit - http://www.pleasantbaycp.com