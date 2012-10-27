Grant Property Investment Offers Property Investment and Management Services Throughout the UK

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Grant Property Investment is proud to offer a range of investment services to clients who wish to take advantage of the lucrative UK property investment market. Property investment arrangements available through Grant include buy-to-let, student housing, and commercial to residential property investments. The company also helps clients purchase prime residential and distressed properties.



In addition to facilitating property investments, Grant provides a complete range of property management services. These include comprehensive property renovations and furnishing solutions, always suited to the client’s budget. Grant’s property management methods generally result in occupancy of 95 to 100 percent.



For further information about the services provided by Grant Property Investment, please visit the company’s website at http://www.grantpropertyinvestment.co.uk or call +44 (0)131 2473131. Prospective clients can also sign up for a free newsletter.



About Grant Property Investment

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, with locations across the UK and worldwide, Grant Property Investment has provided its award-winning investment and management services to clients in thirty countries. To date, nearly 2000 properties have been sourced, renovated, and rented due to the efforts of Grant Property Investment. Formed in 1997, the company is committed to environmentally friendly business practices and maintains accreditation with the ARLA and many other regulatory bodies.