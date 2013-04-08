GranuFlo Lawsuits That Are Pending Across the US to Be Consolidated Into One Court in Massachusetts

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Thanks to a recent decision by a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, a large number of GranuFlo and NaturaLyte lawsuits that are currently pending in federal courts throughout the United States will be handled by one court in the District of Massachusetts.



The lawsuits all involve claims against a German-based company called Fresenius USA and/or its subsidiaries. The company produces and sells GranuFlo and NaturaLyte, which are two drugs that were frequently used as a part of dialysis treatment.



Danziger & De Llano, a law firm based in Houston, Texas, has been closely watching the recent news regarding the consolidation of the GranuFlo lawsuits. The firm is representing clients in Massachusetts as well as all of the other states that currently have pending cases. Each GranuFlo lawyer who works at the firm is dedicated to fighting for people who have been negatively affected by the use of GranuFlo.



As an in-depth article on the GranuFlo law firm explains, the use of GranuFlo during kidney dialysis may create too much bicarbonate in the body, which can cause sudden heart attacks and other serious or fatal health conditions. When the Fresenius company learned about the problem, the article contends, they only informed staff at the dialysis centers that they own about the situation, and not the many others that also use the product. As a result of this lack of communication, hundreds of patients died.



Anyone who has suffered a heart attack or other medical condition due to this unfortunate situation is welcome to contact a GranuFlo attorney at Danziger & De Llano. The knowledgeable and experienced firm can also help the relatives of patients who passed away due to the use of GranuFlo during their dialysis treatments. The team of caring attorneys is dedicated to helping its clients get the highest possible level of compensation.



“The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano work hard to represent people who have been hurt or damaged by companies that have put their profits ahead of their concerns for their patients,” the article on the firm’s website noted, adding that anybody who has been the victim of the lack of action by the Fresenius Medical Care Company is welcome to call the firm to talk about the specifics of their case.



“We work closely with our clients, listening carefully to your medical history, learning all we can about the specifics of what happened, and filing a lawsuit on your behalf.”



About Danziger & De Llano

Danziger & De Llano have been helping individuals and businesses since 1997. They are representing GranuFlo victims throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/granuflo-lawsuit