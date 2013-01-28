GranuFlo & NaturaLyte Recall Lawsuit Website Launched

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Personal Injury attorney Robert J. Fenstersheib is pleased to announce the launch of his law firm’s new GranuFlo Lawsuit website. The website will provide legal information and news regarding the two recalled dialysis drugs, GranuFlo and NaturaLyte.



GranuFlo & NaturaLyte are dry and liquid acid products used during dialysis. The products aid cleaning patient’s blood during dialysis. The products contain sodium acetate, which turns into bicarbonate in the body. When bicarbonate levels in the body get too high, dangerous granuflo side effects can occur. Increased bicarbonate levels could lead to metabolic alkalosis, which is a risk factor associated with low blood pressure, heart attack, and even death.



According to a leaked internal memo from the manufacturer, Fresenius Medical Care, over 900 patients have suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing dialysis with GranuFlo. The FDA is investigating whether the manufacturer violated federal regulations by failing to inform customers of the potentially deadly risks connected to its products.



On March 29, 2012, the FDA issued a Class 1 recall of the dialysis drugs GranuFlo & NaturaLyte. Class 1 recalls are given to drugs that present an immediate risk to a patient’s health, or even death.



If you or a loved one has suffered serious injuries while undergoing dialysis you should contact Robert J. Fenstersheib for a free case review. For more information, visit GranuFlo Lawsuit Help or call 1-855-835-5762 today.



About Robert J. Fenstersheib | GranuFlo Lawsuit Lawyer

The Law Office of Robert J. Fenstersheib is a Florida based personal injury law firm. The attorneys at Robert J. Fenstersheib represent patients who have been adversely affected by the side effects of GranuFlo & NaturaLtye.