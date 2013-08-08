GranufloLawSuitNews.com Extends Help as New Granuflo Lawsuit Drags Fresenius Back to Court

Luling, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Popular consumer information website, Granuflo LawSuit News, http://www.granuflolawsuitnews.com/, specifically launched to help victims who wish to file a Granuflo lawsuit determine if they qualify for compensation, has reopened their free case review service in light of recent events.



Infamous for the number of disastrous side effects it has caused patients, which includes metabolic alkalosis and cardiopulmonary arrest, the notorious hemodialysis drug Granuflo has stirred new controversy with another class action lawsuit.



According to PublicHealthWatchdog.com, Fresenius is facing **another lawsuit as plaintiff Ronnie Glasper claims that he has suffered severe complications and a stroke as a result of alkali dosage errors using Granuflo.



His case is but one of many lawsuits recently filed against the multimillion dollar drug company that was consolidated into a multidistrict litigation in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, reads the report.



Even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an official warning and published a ***Class 1 recall on Granuflo, which is said to be the most serious type of recall by the FDA as products recalled under this class were reported to have caused serious adverse health consequences and even death, the number of Granuflo heart attack cases still poured in courts.



As expected, many Americans who concretely believe they are victims of the drug’s side effects will also be coming out to seek justice and compensation. Unfortunately, many of these victims do not know where to begin and do not have proper legal guidance.



This is where the services provided by GranufloLawSuitNews.com will play a crucial role. By providing free case reviews, plaintiffs seeking proper legal information will be able to confirm if they qualify for compensation and file a case against Fresenius.



Victims can fill out a comprehensive online form that will be reviewed by trained professionals that will connect them with an experienced Granuflo lawyer who can guide them on the adequate legal measures to pursue.



“Our site will save you time and money : in fact, we give you access (only with your agreement), to our Granuflo compensation evaluation form that you can fill out. Your case will be reviewed immediately by legal experts and you will learn if you qualify within 24 hours. Then, if you qualify for Granuflo compensation, an experienced lawyer will contact you to handle your case” said the owner of GranufloLawSuitNews.com, Lauren Helton.



Those who believe they are victims of Granuflo side effects and wish to file a Granuflo lawsuit, this is one useful service they will surely appreciate. For more information, visit their website today at www.granuflolawsuitnews.com or you may contact their representative directly at 1-800-860-6742.



About GranufloLawSuitNews.com

A leading consumer information website dedicated in helping victims of Granuflo side effects. People who believe they or a loved one suffered from Granuflo heart attack can benefit from the free case review offered by the website to verify if they qualify for compensation and file a Granuflo lawsuit.



NEWS SOURCE:

** http://www.publichealthwatchdog.com/lawsuit-filed-against-fresenius-alleges-granuflo-caused-heart-attack-and-stroke/

*** http://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Safety/ListofRecalls/ucm309990.htm



Contact:

Lauren Helton

Tel No :1-800-860-6742

Email: info@granuflolawsuitnews.com

http://www.granuflolawsuitnews.com/