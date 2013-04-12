GranufloLawSuitNews.com: New Granuflo Lawsuit Website Launched to Help Victims of Granuflo

Bagneux, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- When the FDA approved the use of popular dialysates Granuflo and NaturaLyte, patients undergoing dialysis were offered a new product with hope of a more safer and more convenient way to undergo treatment. But when dialysis patients of Fresenius Medical Care began experiencing serious side effects, or even death, that were later traced back to be due to the use of the said products, lawyers filing a Granuflo lawsuit to demand legal compensation for their clients started pouring in court.



However, even with the tremendous amount of information about this case, many victims of Granuflo side effects, still do not fully know their legal rights and how they can file a lawsuit against the manufacturer.



The Granuflo Lawsuit News website, http://www.granuflolawsuitnews.com/ , a renowned consumer website dedicated to aid sufferers of Granuflo heart attacks, one of many serious side effects of the product, has launched their free case evaluation service that helps victims learn if they qualify for compensation.



According to the website owner Lauren Helton : *“There are indications that FMC may have known about the increased risks shortly after the drugs were released in 2003, but that they failed to notify the FDA, healthcare professionals or the public of the dangers.”



The potency of the Granuflo lawsuit rests on the fact that FMC failed to warn other clinics they did not own but that they were supplying the product about the danger of elevated bicarbonate blood levels in patients who were receiving Granuflo. This resulted in metabolic alkosis and caused life threatening side effects like myocardial infarction, cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, hypotension, cerebrovascular accidents and others to some patients.



In an article posted by the New York Times, they reported this alarming news: **“Personally, I’m troubled by the fact that Fresenius on its own initiative didn’t notify its entire customer base of this particular concern,” Steven Silverman, director of compliance for the F.D.A.’s medical devices division, said in an interview this week.



Dr. Thomas F. Parker III, chief medical officer at Renal Ventures, a dialysis chain that uses Fresenius products, agreed. “If the data was sufficient to warn their doctors, then all users of the product should have been made aware of it,” he said.



Indeed, the case is strong; and Americans who suffered the said side effects after being treated with Granuflo will benefit from this new free case review and evaluation service by GranufloLawSuitNews.com that will empower them with the information they need to file a Granuflo lawsuit.



