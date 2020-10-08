Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The report provides a detailed assessment of the 'Global Granular Activated Carbon Market'. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Granular Activated Carbon investments from 2020 to 2026.



"The Global Granular Activated Carbon Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period."



Global Granular Activated Carbon includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies: Mwv, Osaka Gas Chemicals, Ceca Sa, Xbow Carbon, Cabot(Norit), Calgon Carbon, Kuraray



Global Granular Activated Carbon Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Granular Activated Carbon Market on the basis of Types are:



Amorphous Carbon

Shaped Carbon



On the basis of Application, the Global Granular Activated Carbon Market is segmented into:



Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other Industries



Industry News:



Jan. 17, 2019 - Calgon Carbon Corporation today announced a worldwide cost increment, compelling February 1, 2019, where agreements license, on totally actuated carbon items and related hardware because of a proceeded with heightening in crude material expenses and transportation costs. The expansion is relied upon to go between 10-15%, contingent upon the particular item, crude material sort, administrations gave, and worldwide market dynamics.



Apr. 25, 2018 - Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the accessibility of the SedimentPure™ Activated Carbon Calculator, an intuitive web-based displaying apparatus intended to help specialists, controllers, and partners in assessing in situ dregs remediation choices utilizing actuated carbon-based receptive tops and penetrable responsive boundaries. Actuated carbon has been recognized as a successful material for foreign substance sequestration of chlorinated impurities, for example, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) from residue pore water.



Regional Analysis for Granular Activated Carbon Market:



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Finally, the Granular Activated Carbon Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.



Research Methodology:



The Granular Activated Carbon Market Report includes estimates of market value and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the market size of the Granular Activated Carbon Market and the size of various other sub-markets of the market as a whole.



The key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. Percentage splits and breakdowns are all determined using secondary and validated primary sources.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



