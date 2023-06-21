Grape Juice Market May See a Big Move : Grape Juice Wine Shop, Mogu Mogu, Lotte, Welch's

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Grape Juice Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Grape Juice market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Welch's (United States), G.Patrirri (Australia), Grape Juice Wine Shop (United States), Lotte (South Korea), Mogu Mogu (Thailand)



Grape juice is known as a juice which is obtained from crushing and blending of the grapes into a liquid. In the wine industry, grape juice which contains 7â€"23 percent of pulp, skins, seeds, and stems are often referred to as a "must". The sugar present in the grape juice allow it to be used as a sweetener, and fermented and made into wine, vinegar or brandy. Some of the research studies suggest that the purple and red grape juices may provide some of the same heart benefits of red wine, which basically include reducing risk of blood clots and reducing low-density lipoprotein ("bad" or LDL) cholesterol. The market of grape juice is growing due to increasing awareness related to health benefits while some of the factors like fluctuation in prices and seasonal availability of the grape is hindering the market growth.



Fruit drinks products are subjected to provide labeling which must include nutritional value. As per FDA (Food and Drug Administration) guidelines mentioned in section 403(a)(1) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 343(a)(1), a food or beverage is misbranded if its labeling is false or misleading. Additionally, Beverages and liquid dietary supplements may bear health claims, which characterize the relationship between a substance (food or food component) and a disease or health-related condition.



by Type (Pure Juice, Mixed Juice), Application (Carbonated Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Juices, Other Drinks), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Stores, Online Sales, Others), End User (0-14 yrs, 15-34 yrs, 35-54 yrs, 55 yrs above)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Disposable Income of People in Emerging Countries

- Versatility in Terms of Products Innovation



Market Drivers:

- Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers

- Increasing Consumption Among Children and Medically Ill Patient

- Rising Demand Due to High Availability of Vitamin C



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Attractive Packaging

- Fueling Demand for Organic Grape Juice



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



