Grape Seed Extract in Sunsafe Rx Can Protect Your Skin and Connective Tissue from UV-Induced Damage

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Summer is the perfect time to go out for a picnic and just throw the ball around or indulge in your favorite sport. While summer is a great time to enjoy the sun, it can also have harmful affects on your skin. In fact, ulatraviolet rays damage and age your skin more than any other factor. The grape seed extract is a great way to counter some of these harmful effects. The extract contains a high concentration of proanthocyanidins: polyphenols with powerful antioxidant activity. The extract plays a supportive role in the maintenance of collagen and elastin--especially during sun exposure. The sunscreen supplement, Sunsafe Rx pills, contain grape seed extract along with other ingredients that can support skin and other connective tissue throughout the body against the harmful effects of the sun.



A representative from the company stated, "Grape seed extract contains a high concentration of proanthocyanidins that could be useful in the reduction of the adverse UV-induced health effects in human skin. Containing grape seed extract, Sunsafe Rx can prevent skin damage, DNA damage, immune suppression, and other serious skin issues."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/antioxidine/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can in fact be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.