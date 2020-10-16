Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Grapefruit Peel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Grapefruit Peel Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Grapefruit Peel. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Vita-Pakt Citrus Products (United States), Yakima Valley Hops (United States), Mountain Rose Herbs (United States), Spices Inc. (United States), BSG CraftBrewing (United States), Lionel Hitche (United Kingdom) and Beacon Commodities (United Kingdom).



Grapefruit peels are strips of grapefruit cooked in sugar syrup and coated with sugar. It is rich in nutrients and dietary fiber which are essential for humans. Grapefruit peels market has high growth prospects owing to the increasing number of health-conscious people and growing inclination towards organic food. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for grapefruit peels market over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Grapefruit Peels Is Rich in Nutrients and Dietary Fibers

- Increasing Number of Health Conscious People



Market Trend

- Growing Inclination towards Natural and Healthy Ingredients

- Rising Demand for Organic Grapefruit Peels



Restraints

- High Cost of Organic Grapefruit Peels



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

- Growing Demand from the Developing Economies



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies



The Global Grapefruit Peel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dried Grapefruit Peel, Frozen Grapefruit Peel), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Formats), Formulation (Granule, Powder), End-Use Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical), Nature of Production (Conventional, Organic)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



