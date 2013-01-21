Grapeology Launches New Website - JohnCoreyWine.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Grapeology and John Corey are proud to announce the release of our Company website to promote Wine Education and Wine Consulting to our Customers and Friends.



Grapeology is not just the name of our business; it is a culture of having fun with Wine education. Oenology means the Study of Wine but that seems far too serious for our purposes. Wine is a silly business: after all, it is just alcoholic grape juice and most people enjoy wine more for the effect than for the complexity of the finish. If we are going to enjoy wine however, let’s really enjoy it by making the wine drinking experience full and fun. That can only be done if we know at least a little about what we are tasting and why it tastes the way it does.



Wine is meant for celebrations and to be celebrated. We focus on fine wine because life is too short to drink low quality wine made from stems and seeds and squirrel parts. The experience of tasting an aged Grand Cru Burgundy with perfect balance, earth on the nose, fruit in the bowl and layers in the finish is “sex in a glass”. Now, how can we not have fun drinking that wine.



At Grapeology our job is to teach and help everyone to select wines to Order at Dinner or Purchase for their home wine cellars. We will endeavor to make wine fun, always and never encourage anyone to drink Yellow Tail. In our Education and Consulting work, it is our intention to be a fee based enterprise and not to sell wine. We will work closely with our customers to offer the best selections possible and pass them on at cost.



About John Corey

John is a USSA Certified Sommelier who teaches Wine education at the Miami Culinary Institute and at other selected events in the Miami Dade and Broward County Area. John is committed to make wine education fun and inebriating. You can contact John Corey at johncoreywine.com or by phone at 305-970-9175 or jcorey.jc@gmail.com.