Grapevine Solutions Offers Web-Based Surveys for Every Situation

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Web-based surveys offer many benefits. When a company chooses to make use of a web survey, responses are received in a shorter period of time, costs will be lower and respondents have more flexibility. There is very little cost associated with web-based survey software and a specific population may be targeted. According to Jim Elliot, media contact for Grapevine Solutions, employee satisfaction survey software of this type is a great option for many businesses.



"Whether you are looking to send out an employee satisfaction questionnaire or conduct an exit interview, Grapevine Solutions can be of help," Mr. Elliot explains. "We offer a wide variety of surveys to choose from. If a company is unable to find a survey meeting their needs, we provide survey templates so one can be created. Grapevine Solutions doesn't stop there though. Our company can assist with survey management, question writing, survey design and more."



To ensure usable information is being collected, Grapevine Solutions employs professional translators and management personnel. The same is true of data entry specialists. "Our goal is to ensure each client gets useable information that can be acted on quickly. All services provided by Grapevine Solutions are designed so this goal may be achieved. If a client needs assistance in any area, customer support and training is offered around the clock. For most though, this service isn't needed as the software is so easy to use," Mr. Elliot goes on to say.



Surveys. such as an employee satisfaction survey, may be created using the Start-to-Finish Survey Creation Wizard system or one of over 240 customizable survey templates. In-house survey consultants are available if assistance is required. Survey responses are collected via web, e-mail, mobile devices and more. Once results have been collected, they may be analyzed online. Graphical survey results are seen in real-time and customized reports can be produced with the results. Make use of analytical tools, Export and Query/Filter Tools to do more with the results obtained.



"Our goal is to provide each client with the information needed to make informed decisions in minutes," Mr. Elliot goes on to say. "Survey respondents feel comfortable providing the needed information using Grapevine Solutions and results are more accurate. When you need a survey for clients, employees or customers and want results in a short period of time, Grapevine Solutions can be of help. Take advantage of the 30 day free trial and see how the surveys benefit a company."



About Grapevine Solutions

Grapevine is an industry leader in web survey software with a specialty in employee surveys. Founded in 1999, Grapevine core engines were deployed on an ASP model in 2003. This allows customers to create and distribute web surveys on demand, allowing for real-time feedback. This feedback may be used to make informed business decisions. Survey options include exit surveys, employee feedback surveys, employee satisfaction surveys and more. Grapevine also provides businesses with Private Label enterprise solutions for clients who need a customized version of the application on their own server and domain. Grapevine strives to provide excellent customer service, complete confidentiality and data security along with reliable web survey software and hosting service.