New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Graph Database Market



A graph database, also referred to as GDB, is a database that uses graphical representations for semiotics issues with edges, properties, and nodes for representation and storing the data. It has its applications in deep learning, consumer analytics, identity & access management, regulatory compliance, recommendation engines, supply chain management, fraud detection, and others. The market is estimated to show a considerable growth rate throughout the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3014



Market Drivers



The graph database market is propelled due to the mining of real-time big data along with the envisioned results and perforation of the connected data for optimization of the market performance. Graph databases are majorly designed for the interconnected data and work best when the data is connected. The graph database market is also driving as it handles complex and constantly changing data for delivering superior experiences and instantly changing insights to its consumers. The graph database is highly reliable and is also cost-efficient to its consumers, and this is the major factor propelling the market growth.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the North American region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is growing due to factors such as evolution of technologies in the FinTech sector and advancements in information automation



Further key findings from the report suggest



In November 2019, Neo4j, Inc., launched Aura, a fully managed cloud database that will run on Google cloud platform. The new development with Google cloud and developer-first approach by the company make Aura a highly demanded position in the market.



In June 2019, data.world, Inc., a US based company Graph Database & data analysis company announced its acquisition of Capsenta, Inc., a data virtualization company in order to enable businesses to securely able to access, view, relate and work with on-premises databases in the cloud.



Many data experts have estimated that nearly 70 percent of the data generated from the customers' end remains unknown and unserviceable. Analytical insights would have been quite faster if only the relations and nodes of the data could be studied in real-time. That is where the graph database helps many business verticals providing with a super simplified analytical relationship to the vast big data and help derive faster and accurate insights.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Graph Database market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Graph Database market are listed below:



IBM, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Neo4j, OrientDB, OpenLink Software, DataStax, Inc., and TigerGraph, among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Consumer Analytics



Deep Learning



Regulatory Compliance



Recommendation Engines



Identity & Access Management



Fraud Detection



Supply Chain Management



Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Cloud



On-premises



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Resource Description Framework



Property Graph



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Large Enterprises



SMEs



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



BFSI



Retail & E-Commerce



IT & Telecommunication



Transportation & Logistics



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3014



Radical Features of the Graph Database Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Graph Database market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Graph Database industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Graph Database Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Graph Database Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Graph Database Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Graph Database Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Graph Database Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3014



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Polycarbonate Market Size



Modular Fabrication Market Share



Micro-Location Technology Market Trend



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.