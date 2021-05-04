New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Massive growth in the big data and requirement of data relationship and instant recommendation of co-related data sets.



The Global Graph Database Market is forecast to reach USD 7.39 Billion by 2027. The growing importance of understanding & managing the big data and fostering enterprise-wide data to turn it into a meaningful insight so that actionable steps can be taken on time to sustain a competitive landscape. Object oriented visualization, real-time big data update with simultaneous supporting queries, powerful recursive network of data, advanced problem solving capabilities, and exhibiting constant performance in real-time of the data size growth are some of the key factors that have been increased the usability of the graph databases amongst the end-use verticals.



Operation management in IT and networking companies, instant recommendation engines, risk investigation & fraud detection, identity management, master data management, catalog management, access management, data relationship management and others have some of the most relevant use-cases of graph database. Starting from the global conglomerates to up till the start-ups and even the non-profit organizations are consistently making use of the graph databases to find unprecedented insights to carry out target marketing and set a persistent competitions and also use of numerous case studies to predict the best possible outcome.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



IBM, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Neo4j, OrientDB, OpenLink Software, DataStax, Inc., and TigerGraph, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Graph Database market.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Consumer Analytics



Deep Learning



Regulatory Compliance



Recommendation Engines



Identity & Access Management



Fraud Detection



Supply Chain Management



Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Cloud



On-premises



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Resource Description Framework



Property Graph



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



Large Enterprises



SMEs



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



BFSI



Retail & E-Commerce



IT & Telecommunication



Transportation & Logistics



Others



